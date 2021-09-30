BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,639 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of ESNT opened at $44.67 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

