BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Boise Cascade worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 22.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 31,493.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 71,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 71,489 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 15.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

