BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 50.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at about $21,209,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Integer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 205,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,911,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Integer by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Integer by 31.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average is $92.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $312.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $233,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670 in the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. Argus boosted their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

