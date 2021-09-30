BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 11,860 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in FibroGen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 61,374 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of FGEN opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The company had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

