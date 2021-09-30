BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 1,449 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $106,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 146.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Murphy USA by 498.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 7.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $170.54 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $171.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.05 and a 200 day moving average of $143.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

