Boliden AB (publ)’s (BDNNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BDNNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

BDNNY stock opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.00. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

