Bollard Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $12,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in BCE by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,531 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BCE by 5.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,587,000 after acquiring an additional 521,104 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in BCE by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,590,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,206,000 after acquiring an additional 419,554 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in BCE by 2.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,220,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,341,000 after acquiring an additional 167,483 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in BCE by 2.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,991,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,434,000 after acquiring an additional 163,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 80,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,552. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

