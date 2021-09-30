Bollard Group LLC Has $7.88 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bollard Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 115,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,201,000 after buying an additional 32,886 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,097,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,746,000 after purchasing an additional 85,323 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,931 shares of company stock worth $24,951,426. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $258.27. 49,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.29. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of -299.36 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

