Bollard Group LLC Purchases 6,139 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,605,000 after buying an additional 24,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Genuine Parts by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

GPC traded down $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $121.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,021. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

