Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.26

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.26 and last traded at C$2.26, with a volume of 62952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.47.

Bombardier Company Profile (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

