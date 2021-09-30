Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 565.2% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Boomer stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Boomer has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Get Boomer alerts:

Boomer Company Profile

Boomer Holdings, Inc operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary Boomer Naturals, which provides wellness solutions to multiple target markets through multiple sales channels, including retail locations, e-commerce, and wholesale distribution networks. Boomer Naturals operates through two divisions: Boomer Botanic and Personal Protection Equipment.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Boomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.