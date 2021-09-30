Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to report sales of $93.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.84 million and the lowest is $93.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $44.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $393.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $444.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $500.76 million, with estimates ranging from $442.84 million to $555.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.

BHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

BHR stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $291.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.94. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 244,805 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $4,489,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 222.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 252,671 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

