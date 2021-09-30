Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 17,999 Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSTM opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $549.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSTM shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

