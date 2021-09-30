Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Affimed in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of AFMD opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $574.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

