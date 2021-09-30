Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $65,000 in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,868,000 after buying an additional 971,438 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $893,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 684,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 73,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

AKBA opened at $2.86 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $499.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.00% and a negative return on equity of 125.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

