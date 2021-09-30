Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $91,000 in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $28,330,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

RLX opened at $4.43 on Thursday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.61 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

