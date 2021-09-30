Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 7,360 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

