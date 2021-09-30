British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Shares Gap Down to $37.21

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.21, but opened at $36.02. British American Tobacco shares last traded at $35.67, with a volume of 99,121 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,416,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

