British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Shares Gap Down to $37.21

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.21, but opened at $36.02. British American Tobacco shares last traded at $35.67, with a volume of 99,121 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.
About British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
