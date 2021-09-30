British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,259,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,798,000 after purchasing an additional 337,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,260,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,321,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after purchasing an additional 213,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

BTI opened at $37.21 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

