British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BTLCY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. British Land has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.75.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

