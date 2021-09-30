Brokerages Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $288.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report $288.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.93 million to $293.40 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $255.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $99.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.79. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $78.58 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

