Brokerages Anticipate Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,821. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $797.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,642,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

