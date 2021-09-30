Brokerages Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to announce $36.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.00 million and the highest is $37.10 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $14.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $132.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.50 million to $132.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $174.60 million, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $182.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares during the period. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.