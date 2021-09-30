Brokerages Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. The Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Kraft Heinz.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.82. 4,669,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,970,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 38.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 60,478 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 138,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 29,412 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 11.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.