Brokerages Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $698.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to post $698.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $717.00 million and the lowest is $651.00 million. Visteon posted sales of $747.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million.

VC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 88.7% during the second quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 7.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 6.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the period.

Shares of VC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.32. The company had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,639. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.32. Visteon has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52 and a beta of 2.00.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.