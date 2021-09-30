Brokerages Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Brokerages expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is $0.28. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRNA shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,390 shares of company stock worth $1,245,483. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,036,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,469,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $5,290,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 66,432 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,812. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.