Brokerages Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Post $0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

MTCH traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.99. 166,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group has a 1-year low of $107.05 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.89.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,095 shares of company stock worth $17,827,136. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,261,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,980,000 after buying an additional 327,316 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 445,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,822,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $741,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.