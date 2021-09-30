Brokerages Set Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Price Target at $54.60

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

FBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 462,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $52.53.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.