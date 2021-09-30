Brokerages Set Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Target Price at $39.00

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

ITPOF opened at $21.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.96. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 5.56%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

