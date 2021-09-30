Brokerages Set Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Target Price at $17.40

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLDO. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 76.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLDO opened at $5.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.31. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

