Brokerages Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target at $618.63

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $620.51.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $599.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $554.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.40. Netflix has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $615.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

