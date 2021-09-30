Brokerages Set Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Target Price at $1,015.00

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,015.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNNGY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Ørsted A/S stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.15. 63,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,095. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

