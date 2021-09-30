Brokerages Set Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target at $59.33

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on OM shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.66 per share, with a total value of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,338.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,040,034.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,540. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OM stock opened at $48.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.75. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

