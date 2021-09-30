Brokerages Set Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) PT at $14.48

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.48.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

