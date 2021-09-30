Brokerages Set Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target at $5.25

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

SLTTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS:SLTTF opened at $4.15 on Monday. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

