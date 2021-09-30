Brokerages Set Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Target Price at $318.80

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $7.87 on Thursday, hitting $357.30. 536,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $399.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.95. Waters has a 1-year low of $192.54 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waters will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

