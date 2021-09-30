Brokers Issue Forecasts for MRC Global Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MRC Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE MRC opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.20 million, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.55 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,841,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,313,000 after acquiring an additional 77,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,063,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,002,000 after acquiring an additional 158,130 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 45.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,434,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,923 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 829,066 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MRC Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,572,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

