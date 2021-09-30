Brokers Offer Predictions for KeyCorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. South State Corp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

