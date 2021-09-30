Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIP. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $55.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 582.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

