Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 85.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 68,515 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 36.4% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 18.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 234,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the period.

Shares of RA opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

