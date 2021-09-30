Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) PT Set at C$44.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

BEP.UN opened at C$47.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.11. The firm has a market cap of C$12.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.08. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of C$41.88 and a twelve month high of C$63.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

