BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 49,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 59,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTGOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. New Street Research lowered BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BT Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

