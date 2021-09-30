Bytom 1-Day Volume Tops $13.80 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $75.10 million and $13.80 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.44 or 0.00351715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,702,453,125 coins and its circulating supply is 1,605,647,769 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

