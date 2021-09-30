C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Patricia A. House Sells 46,000 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Patricia A. House sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patricia A. House also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C3.ai alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Patricia A. House sold 100,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $5,066,000.00.

NYSE:AI opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in C3.ai by 40.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.