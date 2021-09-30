C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CCCC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. On average, research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $814,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $92,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,301 shares of company stock worth $7,364,016. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.