Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Cable One makes up about 1.5% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Cable One worth $171,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,619,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.94, for a total value of $2,419,884.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,507.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,146 shares of company stock worth $12,596,840 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CABO traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,834.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,410. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,978.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,874.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.