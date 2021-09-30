CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 64.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,454 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CAI International were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CAI International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International during the second quarter valued at $71,231,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,060,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the second quarter worth about $49,906,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAI. B. Riley lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. William Blair lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

CAI stock opened at $55.91 on Thursday. CAI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $970.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CAI International’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

