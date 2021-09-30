Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 1,183.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 520,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 479,597 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $442,360.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $49.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

