Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 1,029 Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 184,868 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.75. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

