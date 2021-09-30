Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $11,671,616.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,984,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,615,481 shares of company stock valued at $155,257,664 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APO opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

